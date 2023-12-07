WhichCar
2003 Peugeot 206 Gti 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2003 Peugeot 206 Gti 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2003 Peugeot 206 Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1437 mm
Tracking Rear 1425 mm
Ground Clearance 149 mm
Wheelbase 2442 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 3835 mm
Width 1673 mm
Kerb Weight 1050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 194 Nm
Makimum Power 102 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R16
Rear Tyre 205/45 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Engine Compartment
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Vf32Crfre00000001
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France