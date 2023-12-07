Specifications for the 2003 Peugeot 306 Nb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Peugeot 306 Nb 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1454 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1423 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1356 mm
|Length
|4179 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1270 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.1 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|187 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf37Drfve32000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
Optional Extras
- Hardtop - $4,800
- Leather Trim - $5,000
- Metallic Paint - $625