WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Peugeot
  3. 307
  4. 1.6

2003 Peugeot 307 1.6 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2003 Peugeot 307 1.6 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2003 Peugeot 307 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Peugeot News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2608 mm
Height 1512 mm
Length 4202 mm
Width 1746 mm
Kerb Weight 1193 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1693 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 610 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 3900
Maxiumum Torque 147 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Vf33Cnfub00000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France