Specifications for the 2003 Porsche Boxster S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Porsche Boxster S 986 3.2L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1455 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1514 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2415 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|4320 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1360 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1670 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|310 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11.1 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|16.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4700
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|191 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wpozzz98Z2S640001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,290
- Body Kit - $11,990
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $8,990
- Hardtop - $6,990
- Leather Upholstery - $4,490
- Metallic Paint - $2,590
- Metallic Paint Special - $5,990
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $1,590
- Premium Sound System - $3,790
- Vehicle Stability Control - $2,990
- Wood Grain Trim - $8,990