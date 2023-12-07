WhichCar
2003 Renault Scenic Rx4 Privilege (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2003 Renault Scenic Rx4 Privilege (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2003 Renault Scenic Rx4 Privilege (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 212 mm
Wheelbase 2618 mm
Height 1720 mm
Length 4424 mm
Width 1775 mm
Kerb Weight 1465 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1990 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 188 Nm
Makimum Power 101 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vf1Jab30Ez0600001
Country Manufactured France