Specifications for the 2003 Suzuki Xl-7 Limited (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Suzuki Xl-7 Limited (4X4) Ja627 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1740 mm
|Length
|4700 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1680 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2260 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|580 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|3300
|Maxiumum Torque
|231 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jsahtx92V00123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Dual Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler