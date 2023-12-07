WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Tarago
  4. Ultima

2003 Toyota Tarago Ultima Acr30R 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2003 Toyota Tarago Ultima Acr30R 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2003 Toyota Tarago Ultima. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Tarago News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1820 mm
Length 4750 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1667 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2380 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 713 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 221 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R15
Rear Tyre 205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Pass Side Engbay
VIN Number Jtegd34M900000001
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Japan