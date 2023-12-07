WhichCar
2003 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 9C 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2003 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo 9C 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2003 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1508 mm
Tracking Rear 1494 mm
Ground Clearance 102 mm
Wheelbase 2508 mm
Height 1498 mm
Length 4081 mm
Width 1721 mm
Kerb Weight 1276 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1700 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 420 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 210 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Rear Seat
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Wvwzzz9Czym123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Mexico