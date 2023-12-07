Specifications for the 2003 Volkswagen Bora V6 4Motion Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Volkswagen Bora V6 4Motion Sport 1J 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1513 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1487 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2513 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|4376 mm
|Width
|1735 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1457 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1965 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|508 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Jz1B123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim