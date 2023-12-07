WhichCar
2003 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 Sport 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2003 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 Sport 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2003 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1513 mm
Tracking Rear 1494 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2511 mm
Height 1439 mm
Length 4149 mm
Width 1735 mm
Kerb Weight 1262 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1730 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Quarter Panel
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Jz1W123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

