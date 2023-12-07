Specifications for the 2003 Volkswagen Golf Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Volkswagen Golf Gti 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1513 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1494 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2511 mm
|Height
|1439 mm
|Length
|4149 mm
|Width
|1735 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1256 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1740 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|484 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|210 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Radiator Support
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Jzxp123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint Special - $650
- Power Sunroof - $1,890
Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,100
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,800
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$74,800
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$68,100
