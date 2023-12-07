WhichCar
2003 Volkswagen Passat W8 3B 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2003 Volkswagen Passat W8 3B 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Medium

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1499 mm
Tracking Rear 1497 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2703 mm
Height 1462 mm
Length 4703 mm
Width 1746 mm
Kerb Weight 1787 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.3 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 19.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 202 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45R17
Rear Tyre 225/45R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Bz3*123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

