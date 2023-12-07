WhichCar
2003 Volkswagen Polo Club 9N 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2003 Volkswagen Polo Club 9N 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1435 mm
Tracking Rear 1425 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2460 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 3897 mm
Width 1650 mm
Kerb Weight 1090 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1625 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 126 Nm
Makimum Power 55 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R14
Rear Tyre 185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 6X14
Rear Rim Size 6X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Quarter Panel
VIN Number Wvwzzz9Nz2#123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Germany

