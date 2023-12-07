WhichCar
2003 Volvo S40 T4 My03 1.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

2003 Volvo S40 T4 My03 1.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2003 Volvo S40 T4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1472 mm
Tracking Rear 1474 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2562 mm
Height 1422 mm
Length 4516 mm
Width 1716 mm
Kerb Weight 1321 kg
Gcm 3180 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1780 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 459 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.3 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 Zr16
Rear Tyre 205/50 Zr16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jjx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jjx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Vs2422Yf123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden