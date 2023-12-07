WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. S60
  4. 2.4T

2003 Volvo S60 2.4T My03 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2003 Volvo S60 2.4T My03 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2003 Volvo S60 2.4T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo S60 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1428 mm
Length 4576 mm
Width 1804 mm
Kerb Weight 1604 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2020 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 416 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 285 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Rs58K912123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden

Current Volvo S60 pricing and specs

Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $64,300
Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $66,990
T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $88,990
T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $85,400