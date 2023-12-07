Specifications for the 2003 Volvo S60 AWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Volvo S60 AWD 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1551 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1548 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|4576 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1597 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2020 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|416 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|285 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Rs58K722123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,250
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
Current Volvo S60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,300
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$88,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,400