Specifications for the 2003 Volvo S60 R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Volvo S60 R My04 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1557 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1542 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1431 mm
|Length
|4606 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1637 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2110 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1950
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|220 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Rs52X842123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 4 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,350
- Power Sunroof - $2,150
