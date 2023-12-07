WhichCar
2003 Volvo V70 T5 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2003 Volvo V70 T5 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2003 Volvo V70 T5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2755 mm
Height 1488 mm
Length 4710 mm
Width 1804 mm
Kerb Weight 1528 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 622 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 184 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R17
Rear Tyre 215/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Sw53K911123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Sweden