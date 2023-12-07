Specifications for the 2004 Alfa Romeo 147 Gta Selespeed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Alfa Romeo 147 Gta Selespeed 3.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Selespeed
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1522 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1519 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2546 mm
|Height
|1412 mm
|Length
|4213 mm
|Width
|1764 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1364 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.1 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar93700012345678
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $3,500
- Metallic Paint - $950
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Xenon Headlights - $1,500