2004 Aston Martin Db7 GT 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

2004 Aston Martin Db7 GT 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2004 Aston Martin Db7 GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1516 mm
Tracking Rear 1531 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2591 mm
Height 1243 mm
Length 4692 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1800 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 89 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 556 Nm
Makimum Power 324 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 Zr18
Rear Tyre 265/35 Zr18
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 9Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scfad12393K303827
Country Manufactured Great Britain