Specifications for the 2004 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Quattro 4F 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1612 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2843 mm
|Height
|1459 mm
|Length
|4916 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1765 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2345 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|580 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|230 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Fx4N123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,895
- Premium Sound System - $1,895
- Xenon Headlights - $2,500
