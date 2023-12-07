WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Allroad Quattro
  4. 4.2

2004 Audi Allroad Quattro 4.2 C5 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2004 Audi Allroad Quattro 4.2 C5 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2004 Audi Allroad Quattro 4.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 208 mm
Wheelbase 2757 mm
Height 1548 mm
Length 4810 mm
Width 1843 mm
Kerb Weight 1860 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2490 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 20 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 2700
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Air Springs Rear, Control Arm, Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Bz4N123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Germany