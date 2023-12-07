Specifications for the 2004 Audi Allroad Quattro C5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Audi Allroad Quattro C5 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1583 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1592 mm
|Ground Clearance
|208 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1551 mm
|Length
|4810 mm
|Width
|1852 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1825 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2455 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|19.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Spring Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent, Spring Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzabz1N123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Metallic Paint - $1,895
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $1,400
- Power front seats - $3,500
- Power Sunroof - $2,950
- Satellite Navigation - $8,900
- Premium Sound System - $1,400
- Wood Grain Trim - $900
- Xenon Headlights - $2,450