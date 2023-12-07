Specifications for the 2004 Citroen Berlingo Ii M59. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Citroen Berlingo Ii M59 1.4L Petrol 2D Panelvan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1422 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2693 mm
|Height
|1800 mm
|Length
|4137 mm
|Width
|1960 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1110 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1890 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|780 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|178 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3400
|Maxiumum Torque
|113 Nm
|Makimum Power
|57 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf7Gckfwb00012345
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $799
- Sliding Side Door - $750