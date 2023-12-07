Specifications for the 2004 Daewoo Leganza 2.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Daewoo Leganza 2.2 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1507 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1437 mm
|Length
|4671 mm
|Width
|1779 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1389 kg
|Gcm
|3330 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|191 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Klava692Exb000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Dual Airbags & (ABS) - $1,400
- Metallic Paint - $175