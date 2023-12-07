Specifications for the 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Ferrari 360 Modena 3.6L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1669 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1617 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1214 mm
|Length
|4477 mm
|Width
|1922 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1390 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|95 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|20 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|8500
|Torque RPM
|4750
|Maxiumum Torque
|373 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 Zr18
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 Zr18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Rear Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|VIN Number
|Zffyr51D000000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $2,800
- Power front seats - $4,850
- Power Sunroof - $8,650
- Racing Sports Seats - $10,850