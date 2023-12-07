Specifications for the 2004 Ford Courier Xlt (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Ford Courier Xlt (4X4) Pg 2.5L Diesel Super Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
MORE Ford News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|208 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1740 mm
|Length
|4998 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1753 kg
|Gcm
|3850 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2919 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1270 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|86 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70R15
|Rear Tyre
|265/70R15
|Front Rim Size
|7X15
|Rear Rim Size
|7X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Mnabs2E402W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Dual Airbags & (ABS) - $2,400
- Air Conditioning - $1,930
- Metallic Paint - $215
- Two-tone Paint - $330