2004 Ford Focus Zetec R Lr 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2004 Ford Focus Zetec R Lr 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2004 Ford Focus Zetec R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1494 mm
Tracking Rear 1487 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2615 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4152 mm
Width 1699 mm
Kerb Weight 1246 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 178 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R17
Rear Tyre 215/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension A-Arms, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Axxwpda2U12345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Spain