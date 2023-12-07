Specifications for the 2004 Holden Adventra Cx8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Holden Adventra Cx8 Vz 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1617 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1623 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2948 mm
|Height
|1654 mm
|Length
|5036 mm
|Width
|1934 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|460 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6G1Yl8@F$?L123456
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $2,050
- Power Sunroof - $2,710