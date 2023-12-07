Specifications for the 2004 Holden Crewman Ss. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Holden Crewman Ss Vz 5.7L Petrol Crew Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1569 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1597 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1504 mm
|Length
|5310 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1784 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2535 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|751 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68.5 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|460 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6G1Yk3@F*#L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $2,490
- Metallic Paint - $315
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $495