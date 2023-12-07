WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Cruze
  4. Yg

2004 Holden Cruze Yg 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2004 Holden Cruze Yg 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2004 Holden Cruze Yg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1420 mm
Tracking Rear 1405 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2360 mm
Height 1605 mm
Length 3625 mm
Width 1640 mm
Kerb Weight 1000 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1430 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 350 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 430 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 41 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 138 Nm
Makimum Power 74 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R15
Rear Tyre 175/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Panhard Rod, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jsaghy81S00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan