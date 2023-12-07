WhichCar
2004 Honda Legend 3.5L Petrol 4D Saloon

2004 Honda Legend 3.5L Petrol 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2004 Honda Legend. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2910 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4980 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1645 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2149 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 284 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R16
Rear Tyre 215/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 80 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhmka96200C001119
Country Manufactured Japan