Specifications for the 2004 Honda Mdx My05 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Honda Mdx My05 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1685 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1690 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1770 mm
|Length
|4800 mm
|Width
|1955 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1980 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2600 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1590 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|455 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|620 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|345 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|2Hkyd186#3H312345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Canada
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 7 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Wood Grain Trim