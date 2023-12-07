WhichCar
2004 HSV Avalanche Vyii 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2004 HSV Avalanche Vyii 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1617 mm
Tracking Rear 1623 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2948 mm
Height 1654 mm
Length 5106 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2026 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 475 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Not Provided, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number 6G1Ym8@F$?L123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Australia