2004 HSV Maloo Z Series 6.0L Petrol Utility

2004 HSV Maloo Z Series 6.0L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1558 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2938 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4890 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1647 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2275 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 297 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6G1Zk4%&$#L123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia