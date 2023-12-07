WhichCar
2004 HSV Senator Z Series 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2004 HSV Senator Z Series 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2004 HSV Senator Z Series. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1558 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2788 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4980 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1730 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 297 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6G1Zx5%&$#L123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia