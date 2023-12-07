WhichCar
2004 Hyundai Accent 1.6 Ls 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2004 Hyundai Accent 1.6 Ls 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2004 Hyundai Accent 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1435 mm
Tracking Rear 1425 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4215 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 1031 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1555 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 143 Nm
Makimum Power 78 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60R14
Rear Tyre 185/60R14
Front Rim Size 5X14
Rear Rim Size 5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhch31Cr3U123456
Country Manufactured Korea