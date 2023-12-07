Specifications for the 2004 Hyundai Grandeur. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Hyundai Grandeur 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4865 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1599 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2060 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|260 Nm
|Makimum Power
|141 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhft41Drxa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System