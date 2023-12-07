WhichCar
2004 Hyundai Sonata Gl Ef-B 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2004 Hyundai Sonata Gl Ef-B 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2004 Hyundai Sonata Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 167 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1422 mm
Length 4747 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1398 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1935 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 537 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 245 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhem41Fr2A123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Korea

