2004 Hyundai Terracan 05 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2004 Hyundai Terracan 05 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2004 Hyundai Terracan 05 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1530 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1840 mm
Length 4710 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 2027 kg
Gcm 5350 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2850 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 823 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 302 Nm
Makimum Power 145 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/65 R16
Rear Tyre 255/65 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Radiator Support
VIN Number Kmhnm81Cr1U123456
Country Manufactured Korea