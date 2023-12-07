WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Trajet
  4. Gl

2004 Hyundai Trajet Gl 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2004 Hyundai Trajet Gl 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2004 Hyundai Trajet Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 158 mm
Wheelbase 2830 mm
Height 1710 mm
Length 4695 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1706 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1350 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 247 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R15
Rear Tyre 215/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Wishbones

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhmf81Crya123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Korea