Specifications for the 2004 Jeep Cherokee Extreme Sport Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Jeep Cherokee Extreme Sport Ed Kj 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1518 mm
|Ground Clearance
|157 mm
|Wheelbase
|2649 mm
|Height
|1817 mm
|Length
|4496 mm
|Width
|1819 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1956 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|1J8Gm485*3W100525
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Off Road Group - $1,090