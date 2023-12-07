WhichCar
2004 Jeep Cherokee Extreme Sport Ed Kj 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2004 Jeep Cherokee Extreme Sport Ed Kj 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2004 Jeep Cherokee Extreme Sport Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1524 mm
Tracking Rear 1516 mm
Ground Clearance 189 mm
Wheelbase 2649 mm
Height 1866 mm
Length 4496 mm
Width 1819 mm
Kerb Weight 1858 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2540 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 522 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 19.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 312 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70 R16
Rear Tyre 235/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Arms
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Live Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 1J8Gm58Kx2W100525
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America