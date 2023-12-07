WhichCar
2004 Jeep Cherokee Limited (4X4) Kj 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon

2004 Jeep Cherokee Limited (4X4) Kj 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2004 Jeep Cherokee Limited (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1524 mm
Tracking Rear 1518 mm
Ground Clearance 157 mm
Wheelbase 2649 mm
Height 1817 mm
Length 4496 mm
Width 1819 mm
Kerb Weight 1956 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2520 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70R16
Rear Tyre 235/70R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 1J8Gm585*3W100525
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America