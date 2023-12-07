Specifications for the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (4X4) Wg 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1511 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1511 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2691 mm
|Height
|1762 mm
|Length
|4613 mm
|Width
|1836 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1989 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2506 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3360 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|1J8G858S*3Y500001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Austria
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $1,000
- Country Pack - $1,025
- Metallic Paint - $370
- Power Sunroof - $2,889
- Quadradrive System - $2,550
Current Jeep Grand Cherokee pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$76,800
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,000
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$90,100
|Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$126,700
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$73,900
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,300
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$86,600
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$72,950
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,450
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$77,950
|Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$111,450