2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland (4X4) Wg 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland (4X4) Wg 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1511 mm
Tracking Rear 1511 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2691 mm
Height 1762 mm
Length 4613 mm
Width 1836 mm
Kerb Weight 1989 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2506 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3360 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65R17
Rear Tyre 235/65R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Live Axle
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 1J8G868S*3Y500001
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Austria

