2004 Kia Pregio Ct 2.7L Diesel 2D Van

2004 Kia Pregio Ct 2.7L Diesel 2D Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2004 Kia Pregio Ct. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2580 mm
Height 1984 mm
Length 4905 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1774 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2975 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Fuel Injected
Power RPM 4150
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 172 Nm
Makimum Power 62 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195R14
Rear Tyre 195R14
Front Rim Size 6X14
Rear Rim Size 6X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Damper
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Damper, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Knctb241247123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Korea