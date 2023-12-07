Specifications for the 2004 Land Rover Discovery Se (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Land Rover Discovery Se (4X4) Series Ii 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|224 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1900 mm
|Length
|4630 mm
|Width
|1885 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2100 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2880 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|780 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|93 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1950
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|101 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Panhard Rod
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Salltgm273A200001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Cornering Enhancement
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Diff Locks
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Digital Video Disc Player - $3,375
- Metallic Paint - $920
Current Land Rover Discovery pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$119,800
|D300 Dynamic Hse (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|D300 S (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,000
|P360 Dynamic Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$119,000
|P360 Dynamic Hse 265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,000
|D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$122,920
|D300 Dynamic Hse (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$129,020
|D300 S (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,670
|P360 Dynamic Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$122,070
|P360 Dynamic Hse 265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,220