Specifications for the 2004 Land Rover Freelander Es (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Land Rover Freelander Es (4X4) 2.5L Petrol 2D Softback
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|186 mm
|Wheelbase
|2557 mm
|Height
|1708 mm
|Length
|4459 mm
|Width
|1809 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1564 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2060 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|495 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sallnaaa71A601234
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350