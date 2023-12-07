Specifications for the 2004 Land Rover Freelander Se Td4 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Land Rover Freelander Se Td4 (4X4) My04 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|186 mm
|Wheelbase
|2557 mm
|Height
|1708 mm
|Length
|4437 mm
|Width
|1809 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1688 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|340 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel_Hway
|6.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|260 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut, Trapezodial Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sallnabe71A612345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Luxury Pack - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $750